Consumer Reports: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Tops "10 Least Reliable Cars" List

You may have heard that Mazda is more reliable than Toyota and Lexus according to Consumer Reports. The nonprofit organization has also picked the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 as the least reliable nameplate of 2021, which is a bit curious given that CR uses data from the previous two model years to predict future reliability.
General Motors isn’t a byword for quality control and assurance, but still, Consumer Reports is talking about a body-on-frame pickup with a small-block V8 under the hood. If it were a money pit like the Fiat 500 or a Chrysler 200, then I wouldn’t have been surprised by the Predicted Reliability Score of 13 out of 100 possible points.
CR singles out problems with the brakes and in-car electronics, joined by less serious issues with the transmission and power equipment. The Colorado also made the “10 Least Reliable Cars” list with 26 points, and this score extends to the GMC Canyon pickup.
The Subaru Ascent also needs to be mentioned with 18 points, along with the Volkswagen Atlas (19), Jeep Compass (21), Volvo XC90 (26), Tesla Model S (26), Jeep Wrangler (27), Ford EcoSport (28), and Volvo XC60 (28). CR members reported about their experiences with 329k vehicles for this particular ranking, but to be utterly frank, a random group of subscribers is seldom accurate and consistent.
Do you remember the Suzuki v. Consumers Union lawsuit from 1996? How about the antivirus software testing scandal from 2006? Last, but certainly not least, who could forget the Tesla Model S P85D receiving 103 points out of 100 from Consumer Reports? Hearing that score, you can definitely tell that something isn’t quite right.
On that note, I strongly advise you to check out the vehicle safety complaints and manufacturer communications on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website before putting down a deposit on a truck. If you really want to be sure about the predicted reliability of your next rig, you may also want to join a forum centered on the make and model of your liking.
