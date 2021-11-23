Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Digitally Reimagined as Two-Door SUV With a Colorado Frame

The Chevrolet Blazer story begins in 1969 with the K5, a full-size SUV based on the C/K family of pickups. General Motors then added the S-10 Blazer, followed by the S-10 TrailBlazer trim level and standalone model.
More recently, the peeps at General Motors watered this nameplate down with a mid-size crossover and a subcompact crossover. Blazer loyalists are understandably appalled by the switch to a unibody and front-wheel-drive platforms, but alas, the shift was unavoidable due to current market trends.
On the other hand, I also beg to differ because Ford revived the Bronco in the guise of a body-on-frame SUV with a plethora of influences from the Jeep Wrangler. Had General Motors known better, the Blazer would’ve been redesigned in the guise of a go-anywhere rig with all-terrain rubber.
Pixel artist Kleber Silva, better known as KDesign AG, used his Photoshop skills to bring the body-on-frame utility vehicle back with something old and something new. The Camaro-inspired front end is borrowed from the current Blazer while the profile and rear are based on the S-10 Blazer. Pictured on Goodyear all-season tires mounted on generic-looking wheels featuring a black finish, the design study before your eyes is a two-door affair because the rear window can be lifted independently of the tailgate.
That’s a bit of a rarity in this day and age, especially in the full-size utility vehicle segment. This fellow, however, is a mid-size SUV with the ladder frame and oily bits of the Colorado. Speaking of which, Chevrolet is very close to revealing the all-new Colorado for the 2023 model year on a slightly updated 31XX platform dubbed 31XX-2. Expected to debut in the first half of 2022, the newcomer is rumored to eliminate all of the current engine options in favor of the 2.7-liter turbo four-pot mill known as the L3B.
In the 2022 model year Silverado 1500, the force-fed engine develops 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute, which is marginally better than the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 in the Bronco. That said, care to guess what the future holds for the unibody Blazer? As fate would have it, GM is currently working on a full-electric SUV.
On the other hand, I also beg to differ because Ford revived the Bronco in the guise of a body-on-frame SUV with a plethora of influences from the Jeep Wrangler. Had General Motors known better, the Blazer would’ve been redesigned in the guise of a go-anywhere rig with all-terrain rubber.
Pixel artist Kleber Silva, better known as KDesign AG, used his Photoshop skills to bring the body-on-frame utility vehicle back with something old and something new. The Camaro-inspired front end is borrowed from the current Blazer while the profile and rear are based on the S-10 Blazer. Pictured on Goodyear all-season tires mounted on generic-looking wheels featuring a black finish, the design study before your eyes is a two-door affair because the rear window can be lifted independently of the tailgate.
That’s a bit of a rarity in this day and age, especially in the full-size utility vehicle segment. This fellow, however, is a mid-size SUV with the ladder frame and oily bits of the Colorado. Speaking of which, Chevrolet is very close to revealing the all-new Colorado for the 2023 model year on a slightly updated 31XX platform dubbed 31XX-2. Expected to debut in the first half of 2022, the newcomer is rumored to eliminate all of the current engine options in favor of the 2.7-liter turbo four-pot mill known as the L3B.
In the 2022 model year Silverado 1500, the force-fed engine develops 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute, which is marginally better than the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 in the Bronco. That said, care to guess what the future holds for the unibody Blazer? As fate would have it, GM is currently working on a full-electric SUV.