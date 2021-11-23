5 V8 LS-Swapped 1987 Chevrolet Blazer K5 Could Certainly Use Some Restomod TLC

3 Fake Chevrolet K5 Blazer Comes from Japan, Is Based on Toyota RAV4

2 Restored, One Family-Owned 1977 Chevy K5 Blazer Chalet Is an Overlanding Diamond

1 Viper Orange 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer Looks Ready for Any Vortec-Powered Adventure

More on this:

Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Digitally Reimagined as Two-Door SUV With a Colorado Frame

The Chevrolet Blazer story begins in 1969 with the K5, a full-size SUV based on the C/K family of pickups. General Motors then added the S-10 Blazer, followed by the S-10 TrailBlazer trim level and standalone model. 24 photos



On the other hand, I also beg to differ because Ford revived the Bronco in the guise of a body-on-frame SUV with a plethora of influences from the Jeep Wrangler. Had General Motors known better, the Blazer would’ve been redesigned in the guise of a go-anywhere rig with all-terrain rubber.



Pixel artist



That’s a bit of a rarity in this day and age, especially in the full-size utility vehicle segment. This fellow, however, is a mid-size SUV with the ladder frame and oily bits of the Colorado. Speaking of which, Chevrolet is very close to revealing the



In the 2022 model year Silverado 1500, the force-fed engine develops 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute, which is marginally better than the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 in the Bronco. That said, care to guess what the future holds for the unibody Blazer? As fate would have it, GM is currently working on a More recently, the peeps at General Motors watered this nameplate down with a mid-size crossover and a subcompact crossover. Blazer loyalists are understandably appalled by the switch to a unibody and front-wheel-drive platforms, but alas, the shift was unavoidable due to current market trends.On the other hand, I also beg to differ because Ford revived the Bronco in the guise of a body-on-framewith a plethora of influences from the Jeep Wrangler. Had General Motors known better, the Blazer would’ve been redesigned in the guise of a go-anywhere rig with all-terrain rubber.Pixel artist Kleber Silva , better known as KDesign AG, used his Photoshop skills to bring the body-on-frame utility vehicle back with something old and something new. The Camaro-inspired front end is borrowed from the current Blazer while the profile and rear are based on the S-10 Blazer. Pictured on Goodyear all-season tires mounted on generic-looking wheels featuring a black finish, the design study before your eyes is a two-door affair because the rear window can be lifted independently of the tailgate.That’s a bit of a rarity in this day and age, especially in the full-size utility vehicle segment. This fellow, however, is a mid-size SUV with the ladder frame and oily bits of the Colorado. Speaking of which, Chevrolet is very close to revealing the all-new Colorado for the 2023 model year on a slightly updated 31XX platform dubbed 31XX-2. Expected to debut in the first half of 2022, the newcomer is rumored to eliminate all of the current engine options in favor of the 2.7-liter turbo four-pot mill known as the L3B.In the 2022 model year Silverado 1500, the force-fed engine develops 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute, which is marginally better than the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 in the Bronco. That said, care to guess what the future holds for the unibody Blazer? As fate would have it, GM is currently working on a full-electric SUV

Editor's note: Unibody Blazer pictured in the gallery. Unibody Blazer pictured in the gallery.