Chevrolet Recalls Low Cab Forward Trucks Over Transmission Issue

The brochure may read Chevrolet and Low Cab Forward, but don’t be fooled because this medium-duty truck is manufactured by Isuzu for the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit. An unspecified number of vehicles are called back over a calibration issue with the 6L90-E automatic transmission.
GM Authority reports that certain examples produced for the 2021 and 2022 model year with the 6.6-liter gasoline V8 may feature a transmission control module programmed incorrectly from the factory. This condition may damage said transmission if left unfixed. As expected, the remedy comes in the guise of a reflash that addresses both shift quality and timing.
The cited publication says that General Motors did not mention how many trucks are called back. The vehicles in question comprise the 3500 and 4500 series, which feature 350 horsepower and 425 pound-foot (576 Nm).
Codenamed L8T, the 6.6-liter V8 is the only iron-block Gen V engine produced by General Motors. Its 103.25-millimeter bore is shared with the 6.2-liter V8 of the half-ton Silverado and Sierra, but its longer stroke yields a bit more peak torque. It does not feature active or dynamic fuel management, nor auto stop-start. Designed for 87 octane, this lump is also found in the Chevrolet Silverado HD, Sierra HD, Express, and the Savana.
Codenamed MYD, the 6L90-E transmission is a heavier-duty version of the 6L80. Approximately 75 percent of parts are shared, although there are noticeable differences, including the 35-millimeter longer case. Turning our attention back to the Low Cab Forward, the medium-duty truck is currently listed by Chevrolet as a 2021 model on the automaker’s website.
GM Fleet, on the other hand, lists it as a 2023 model. More than 450 units are currently listed for sale, much more than the remaining 2022-and-older stock. The most capable Low Cab Forward of the lot is the 7500 XD Diesel Regular Cab with a payload of 22,989 pounds (10,428 kilograms).
