General Motors LT Small-Block V8 Engine Guide

GM introduced the small-block V8 engine architecture in the mid 1950s. Continuously improved over the next four decades, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit had to replace the venerable powerplant in the late '90s.



Early in the 2000s, there was hearsay according to which General Motors had a few upgrades in store for the LS. The fourth-gen small block launched in 2004 with a focus on displacement on demand, better known as Active Fuel Management in the automaker’s jargon. Variable valve timing needs to be highlighted as well because it offers better performance and fuel economy.



Then rumored to premiere in the seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette sports car, the fifth-generation small block is called LT as a tribute to the LT-1 from the ‘70s and LT1 350 from the ‘90s. Rather confusingly, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray’s powerplant for the 2014 model year is also called LT1.



Heavily related to the



The 6.2-liter engine is SAE-certified 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque from 4,600 revolutions per minute with the performance-oriented exhaust system, which is plenty enough for such a light vehicle. It’s also easier on the dinosaur juice than its predecessor, with the Environmental Protection Agency rating it at 21 miles to the gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined testing cycle.



The LT1 further sweetens the deal with available dry-sump oiling, a camshaft-driven fuel pump for the DI System, and the runners-in-a-box intake manifold that allows for high-efficiency airflow packaged beneath the Corvette’s hood line. Based on the design of the previous-generation LS7, the four-into-one exhaust manifolds are necessary to mention as well.



Also for the 2014 model year, General Motors launched the L83 and L86 truck engines that were developed into the L84 and L87. The primary difference between the L83/L86 and L84/L87 is Dynamic Fuel Management, which is capable of alternating between 17 firing orders to save fuel whenever possible. As opposed to the four-cylinder AFM, DFM is capable of running in two-cylinder mode, which seems to be overkill in light-duty workhorses and utility vehicles such as the Silverado and Suburban.







General Motors followed suit with the LT5 in the supercar-shaming C7 Corvette ZR1, which is topped with a 2.6-liter Eaton TVS supercharging system and a beefier intercooler. The LT5 also combines direct injection with port injection, marking the first dual-injection system offered by the Big G.



The iron-block



As for the latest and most radical member of the LT family, the mid-engine Corvette Stingray features the all-aluminum



Even the exhaust valve lift has been increased by 1 millimeter to improve the exhaust valve flow rate from 122 to 125 grams per second. The flywheel had to shrink because the engine sits so close to the ground, and finally, the torque-converter automatic of the seventh-generation Corvette Stingray had to be swapped for a dual-clutch automatic transmission supplied by Tremec.



Although it's not a V8, we couldn't end this guide without mentioning the LV3. Often described as an LT1 with the two rearmost cylinders loped off, the 4.3-liter V6 is a stout engine, developing 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet (414 Nm) of torque in the Silverado. Just like the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8s described earlier, the LV3 is marketed under the EcoTec3 moniker.

Looking forward, the 2023 model year will bring forth the LT6 in the Corvette Z06, a flat-plane crankshaft V8 that makes in the ballpark of 600 horsepower.



