Chevrolet Recalls 120,688 Units of the Spark for Hood Latch Corrosion

Published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in October 2014, safety recall 14V-593 comprises 89,294 units of the Chevrolet Spark. These vehicles feature a secondary hood latch prone to premature corrosion at the latch pivot, causing the striker to get stuck out of position, preventing the striker from properly engaging the latch.
At the time, General Motors was aware of 10 warranty cases in the U.S. alone. Dealers replaced the striker and hoot latch with “a new part which has superior corrosion protection.” The problem is, General Motors has recently identified reports of corrosion in vehicles that had received the remedy part. A new investigation was opened in May 2022 to assess the effectiveness of the remedy, with GM identifying 276 field reports worldwide.
These reports were received by the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit from January 2015 through May 2022. No fewer than 22 crash allegations are noted, in addition to a minor injury allegation. Come August 2022, the Safety and Field Action Decision Authority decided to conduct a recall.
Once again, General Motors highlights that “replacement hood striker assemblies have a protective coating with improved corrosion resistance.” Hood latch assemblies that suffered deformation from the secondary latch lever stuck out of position will be replaced with brand-new parts. Dealers are already aware of this recall, but owners of the Spark and Spark EV will have to wait until October 10th to receive an envelope via first-class mail.
The part numbers for the striker assembly are 96688513 and 94534170 as per documents filed with the federal watchdog. The part numbers for the hood latch assembly are 94534171 and 96966791. Precisely 120,688 vehicles are called back, of which 1 percent are expected to exhibit this condition. Suspect Sparks were produced between September 2011 and September 2015 for the 2013 to 2015 model year. Suspect EVs were assembled between August 2012 to November 2015 for MY14 and MY15.
