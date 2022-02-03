Chevrolet Finally Phases Out the Spark City Car

Known under many names depending on the region, the Chevrolet Spark can trace its humble roots back to Daewoo Motors and the quirky little Matiz. Introduced in 1998, right before General Motors purchased the ailing automaker, the city car was last refreshed in 2018 for MY19.
Closely related to the discontinued Opel Karl for Europe and Vauxhall Viva for the United Kingdom, the Spark is finally going away for good. Cars Direct understands that 2022 model year production will come to a grinding halt in August. The Chevrolet lineup for the U.S. market is currently comprised of mostly SUVs and trucks, hence the Spark’s foreseen demise.
Chevrolet’s most affordable production model used to be offered with electric propulsion as well, but dismal range and woeful sales have ultimately put the kibosh on the zero-emission urban dweller. Its better-equipped successor is the Bolt EV that’s been recalled for battery fires.
Currently listed from $13,600 excluding destination charge and options, the internal combustion-engined Spark is available in 10 exterior colors. Manufactured in South Korea rather than the United States, the A-segment hatchback promises up to 27.2 cubic feet (770 liters) of cargo volume and up to 38 miles per gallon or 6.1 liters per 100 kilometers on the highway.
The no-frills econobox comes standard with 10 airbags, a 7.0-inch color touchscreen for the infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a four-speaker audio system, single-zone climate control, and a tire pressure monitoring system. It’s not much, but what did you expect from a $13,600 economy car that features a very old platform? More specifically, the Gamma II Global Small Vehicle architecture dates back to the third-gen Spark from 2009 and the Holden Barina Spark for Australia.
Only available with a four-cylinder engine that displaces 1.4 liters, the Spark for the U.S. market develops 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet (127 Nm) of torque on full song. Customers are offered two transmission choices (five-speed manual and CVT), and there’s even a faux-crossover option dubbed ACTIV in uppercase letters as if the Spark has self-esteem issues.
Chevrolet’s most affordable production model used to be offered with electric propulsion as well, but dismal range and woeful sales have ultimately put the kibosh on the zero-emission urban dweller. Its better-equipped successor is the Bolt EV that’s been recalled for battery fires.
Currently listed from $13,600 excluding destination charge and options, the internal combustion-engined Spark is available in 10 exterior colors. Manufactured in South Korea rather than the United States, the A-segment hatchback promises up to 27.2 cubic feet (770 liters) of cargo volume and up to 38 miles per gallon or 6.1 liters per 100 kilometers on the highway.
The no-frills econobox comes standard with 10 airbags, a 7.0-inch color touchscreen for the infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a four-speaker audio system, single-zone climate control, and a tire pressure monitoring system. It’s not much, but what did you expect from a $13,600 economy car that features a very old platform? More specifically, the Gamma II Global Small Vehicle architecture dates back to the third-gen Spark from 2009 and the Holden Barina Spark for Australia.
Only available with a four-cylinder engine that displaces 1.4 liters, the Spark for the U.S. market develops 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet (127 Nm) of torque on full song. Customers are offered two transmission choices (five-speed manual and CVT), and there’s even a faux-crossover option dubbed ACTIV in uppercase letters as if the Spark has self-esteem issues.