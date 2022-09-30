autoevolution
Chevrolet Express Enters 2023 Model Year With $5,200 Higher Price Tag

30 Sep 2022, 10:16 UTC ·
In production since 1995 for the 1996 model year, the Chevrolet Express isn’t exactly the latest word in full-size vans. The G-series Chevrolet Van-replacing workhorse has definitely paid for itself after so many eons in productions, but nevertheless, General Motors decided to hike up the suggested retail price by a simply ridiculous $5,200 for MY23.
This increase was applied to every single configuration, and part of this increase is down to the $1,795 destination charge as opposed to $1,695 for the previous model year. According to GM Authority, the most affordable configuration is the $39,895 Cargo 2500 Regular Wheelbase Work Van.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Passenger 3500 Extended Wheelbase LT with the small-block V8 of the Silverado HD retails at $49,490 including freight. Even so, the Chevrolet Express still is pretty good value for the money compared to the more expensive Ford Transit. The Fiat Ducato-based Ram ProMaster, on the other hand, features a similar starting price.

The 2023 Chevrolet Express isn’t available with the 2.8-liter Duramax four-cylinder turbo diesel of the Colorado mid-size pickup truck, most likely because the redesigned Colorado has dropped its predecessor’s engine options in favor of the 2.7-liter L3B four-cylinder turbo gasoline mill. Alas, prospective customers are presented with either a V6 or a V8 powerplant.

Codenamed LV1, the 4.3-liter V6 is exclusively connected to an eight-speed automatic. In this application, the free-breathing lump develops 276 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 298 pound-foot (404 Nm) of torque at 3,900 rpm. Given the sheer weight of the body-on-frame van, you’re better off paying a few bucks extra for the L8T small block from the Silverado HD.

The 6.6-liter engine is the only iron-block member of the Gen V family thus far. It’s also the only Gen V that doesn’t feature fuel-saving tech, not even auto start/stop. The iron block is complemented by a forged steel crankshaft and forged powder metal conrods. The direct-injected V8 produces 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-foot (629 Nm) at 4,000 rpm.

