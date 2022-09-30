1962 Chevrolet Bel Air Is a Rust Bucket After 40 Years in the Mud, Still Runs and Drives

More on this:

1 Looking to Save a 1959-1960 Chevrolet Impala? This Guy is Selling Dozens of Them

2 1,015-HP 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air Bubble Top Is One Insanely Cool Restomod

3 Rusty 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Comes Out of the Barn, Gets First Wash in 40 Years

4 Sleeping 1959 Bel Air Proves the Impala Wasn’t Chevrolet’s Only Superstar

5 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Spent 34 Years in a Norwegian Garage, Roars Back to Life