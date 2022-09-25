1,015-HP 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air Bubble Top Is One Insanely Cool Restomod

The so-called Bubble Top – officially dubbed Sport Coupe – is a rare breed. Approximately 9,600 units were produced for the U.S. market in 1962, including chassis number 21637B278324 which we’ll cover today.
Chassis number 21637B278324 can be decoded as model year 1962 (2) Bel Air with an eight-cylinder lump (16), bodied as a two-door Sport Coupe (37), manufactured in Baltimore (B). It’s worth remembering that Chevrolet’s 409 was the largest engine available, packing between 380 and 409 hp.
This example, however, isn’t a garage queen with original everything. A fire-breathing restomod finished in black and Toyota Speedway Blue, 21637B278324 features a Dart Big M engine with 632 cubes.
That number converts to 10.35 liters, matching the displacement of the largest crate engine offered right now by the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit. To whom it may concern, the ZZ632/1000 produces 1,004 hp at 6,600 rpm and 876 lb-ft (1,187 Nm) at 5,600 rpm compared to 1,015 hp at 6,800 rpm and 860 lb-ft (1,166 Nm) at 5,700 rpm for the Dart Big M.
In addition to ridiculous displacement, the free-breathing big block in this one-off restomod is complemented by a cowl induction air cleaner that hides a 1,250-cfm carburetor supplied by AED Performance. Tuned for 93-octane gasoline that flows through a Pro-Filer Performance intake and Pro-Filer Performance 12-degree cylinder heads, the elephantine powerplant is rocking a Callies Magnum crankshaft, JE pistons, and coated headers.
A five-speed manual transmission is tasked with channeling all that grunt to the Moser 12-bolt rear axle with a posi-type differential featuring 3.37 gears, namely a Tremec TKO600 that uses a .82 overdrive. Built on a perimeter chassis pieced together by Ken Thompson of Holman & Moody fame, this fine cruiser also hides a NASCAR-style rear clip, front clip, and boom tubes. Pictured on 245/45 by 18-inch and 275/45 by 20-inch rubber boots, the bubble-topped Bel Air stops on a dime thanks to Wilwood brake calipers that squeeze drilled-and-slotted brake rotors on each corner.
Currently showing 840.3 miles (1,352 kilometers) on the clock, this incredible machine does not disappoint on the inside. Highlights include an eight-point roll cage, AutoMeter C2 telemetry, Vintage Air climate control, black leather from North Carolina's Ray Hester, and a Hurst shifter.
As expected, 21637B278324 is anything but cheap at $209,900. The world-class restomod is offered by RK Motors Charlotte in North Carolina.
