Maserati's New Showroom Concept Looks Like an Art Gallery With Cars

Maserati has unveiled its new showroom concept, which is described as a space that blends a “sartoria” with an “officina”. The first term is the Italian word for a tailor's atelier, while the latter means workshop in Italian. The new showroom concept was designed with a New York-based firm, Eight Inc, and makes a departure from the traditional aesthetics of a car dealership.
Instead of the “bright and sterile” setting, Maserati's new retail concept is meant to allow customers to unleash their creativity and then, bring out their bespoke configuration for their new car. Therefore, a different approach was needed on the exhibition part, as well, as just one “hero car” is featured in the gallery – the part that is seen from outside, instead of having several, as we have seen before.
The hero vehicle is shown in a “theatrical setup” with a LED wall behind it, while those who enter the new showroom concept will be invited to a hospitality center that is complete with a bar and also integrates a configuration counter. Maserati has already mentioned that the space will offer espresso, cold-pressed juices, and even wines. The latter cannot be had if you are about to embark on a test drive or have just taken delivery of your new vehicle.
Maserati has also integrated a 3D digital configurator, which is implemented in a private consultation room. Instead of the conventional space meant for deliveries, which is used in these new showrooms as the starting point for a test drive, Maserati offers the “launch-pad,” which involves having your picture taken to help cement the memory of the event.
The new store concept is just one of the layers of Maserati's customer service experience, which is designed to work “OTO” or Online to Offline. Customers who want more than what was described above can always go to the brand's Fuoriserie department, which is also handled in the new showroom concept.
In the case of Maserati Fuoriserie, customers have the possibility to design a one-of-a-kind vehicle from a personalization standpoint. We are writing about custom paint, personalized interior with various upholstery possibilities, and more.
Maserati's first retail concept was opened in Milan, Italy, but the brand will have similar spaces in Shanghai, Madrid, Melbourne, Berlin, and Hong Kong by the end of this year. In 2023, Maserati will open similar spaces in London, Toronto, Tokyo, and Los Angeles.
