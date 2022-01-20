Chevrolet Corvette C8 Drag Races Cadillac CTS-V Coupe and They're Not Worlds Apart

One might argue that the most exciting drag races are those whose gaps are so big that they can be seen from space. Others state that equally-powerful cars make for the best battles, and if you believe so too, then you have come to the right place, as you’re about to witness two totally different yet equally fast rides doing their thing over the quarter-mile.
The new-gen Chevrolet Corvette Stingray holds the upper ground in terms of coolness here, because it boasts a mid-engine layout and looks like a full-blown exotic, yet it only costs a fraction of that price.
With up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, on the condition that it is ordered with the optional performance exhaust system, the Corvette C8 brags about doing the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in less than 3 seconds. Its 6.2-liter V8 engine enables a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph) and lets it run the quarter-mile in just under 11 seconds on a good day.
As for its ad-hoc rival, or rivals actually, because two such models took on the ‘Vette in the video embedded down below, and they don’t look nor sound that stock, it was the Cadillac CTS-V Coupe. Part of the second generation, the sporty car with a premium feel, which used to gun for the likes of the two-door BMW M3 back in the day, also features a 6.2-liter V8 mill with supercharging.
The 556 hp and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm) of torque produced translate to less than 4 seconds needed to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill. And with someone skilled enough in the driver’s seat, it too is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile, albeit with a few mods. But is it actually quick enough to beat the Corvette C8? The answer is only one mouse click away.
With up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, on the condition that it is ordered with the optional performance exhaust system, the Corvette C8 brags about doing the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in less than 3 seconds. Its 6.2-liter V8 engine enables a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph) and lets it run the quarter-mile in just under 11 seconds on a good day.
As for its ad-hoc rival, or rivals actually, because two such models took on the ‘Vette in the video embedded down below, and they don’t look nor sound that stock, it was the Cadillac CTS-V Coupe. Part of the second generation, the sporty car with a premium feel, which used to gun for the likes of the two-door BMW M3 back in the day, also features a 6.2-liter V8 mill with supercharging.
The 556 hp and 551 lb-ft (747 Nm) of torque produced translate to less than 4 seconds needed to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill. And with someone skilled enough in the driver’s seat, it too is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile, albeit with a few mods. But is it actually quick enough to beat the Corvette C8? The answer is only one mouse click away.