Chevrolet Chevelle Aero Car Goes Full Speed Devil in Aggressive Rendering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) Back in the day, the said aero battles revolved around reducing drag, so that the meaty V8s animating NASCAR machines could push that speedometer needle into the 200-mph (322-kph) zone. However, the rendering currently on our desktops focuses on giving the Chevelle a dramatic appearance transformation, which may or may not help the vehicle reach the said kind of velocity numbers.Nevertheless, there's one thing the pixel project has in common with retro motorsport, namely the street car nature. Unlike the racing action NASCAR currently delivers, the shenanigans that took place back in the day involved production vehicles rather than all-out racers made to resemble the machines found in showrooms.Now, if this proposal seems familiar, it's probably because digital artist Yasid Oozeear has previously rendered the Chevrolet in a more restrained form. To be more precise, the front splitter and the rear window louvers were already present on the car, which the pixel master has dubbed Bandido SS.However, the Chevy has now been gifted with overfenders that come in a generous size, albeit with these appearing to suit the production design of the vehicle, at least from where we're standing.Then there's the tip of the aero iceberg, namely the monstrous fin, whose lower edge meets a rising panel, while the entire structure is flanked by a pair of transparent elements.And here's how the artist describes the dramatic aero transformation of the vehicle on Instagram: "The single central fin always works, no doubt about that. I wondered how it’d look on a muscle like this one and I don’t think it disappoints."As we've mentioned when discussing the previous iteration of the project, the negative space that describes the lower posterior, exhaust positioning and all, brings the Porsche 917 racecar to mind. And yes, the German circuit monster happens to come from the same era as this second-generation Chevelle.