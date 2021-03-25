Never-Raced Bud Moore 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Race Car Up for Grabs

The name Bud Moore speaks volumes in NASCAR. A soldier who landed with the 4th Infantry Division on the Utah Beach in Normandy in 1944, the man came back to America and created what would become known as the Bud Moore Engineering team, one of the biggest names in the game for a couple of decades, between 1960 and 1980.
Bud Moore Engineering, which went out of business in 2001, won a total of 63 races and took home two drivers’ championship titles. Moore himself was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.
The team's cars of choice for racing were generally those made by Ford (although some other makes were used throughout the years), with the Mustang Boss 302 occupying a special place in the team’s portfolio.
The car you’re now looking at, a School Bus yellow example wearing Moore’s signature number 15 on the body, is allegedly the last one created for the team’s Trans-Am racing exploits. For reasons unknown, it never got to be raced; in fact, it wasn’t even fully completed until 2011.
According to the listing on Mecum, where the car currently sits, waiting for the right buyer during the house’s May auction in Indianapolis, the Mustang was built to 1971-period correct racing specifications, with Moore himself onboard for the build.
Even if work on it ended in 2011, some tweaks were made after that as well. In 2017, the year when Moore passed away, the 302ci (5.0-liter) engine was rebuilt by Hertel Racing. It comes with a single Holley 4 barrel carburetor and is tied to a 4-speed manual transmission, for a rating of 525 hp.
The Mustang is selling complete with Moore’s own signature on the dashboard, a signed letter from him, and two extra sets of Minilite wheels. Mecum does not estimate how much it expects to fetch for this car that was born to race but never did.
