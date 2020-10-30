Ford Mustang Boss 302 "Talisman" Is a Two-Tone Widebody Low-Rider

Ford keeps introducing new versions of the Mustang and it's safe to say not all of them live up to expectations. Today, we want to look back at what many say is the best looking Mustang ever, the 1970 Boss 302.
If you're not a fan of the new Mach 1, this will probably appeal to you - simple, classy, but still very sporty. Digital artist Rostislav Prokop took the Boss 302 to the next level using his widebody digital magic, and the results are as good as the top restomods.
We don't know exactly what's going on with the paint, but the two-tone theme is apparently called "Talisman." It looks like a reverse of the scheme offered on the Fox Body back in the late 1980s.
In the bodywork department, the already aggressive Boss 302 has its features exaggerated using fender extensions that follow the natural shape of the car. Ground effects are then added in the form of carbon fiber skirts, spoilers, and a large rear diffuser. It's more in line with today's tuning accessories than something made in the golden age of the Mustang.
Other enhancements include a set of large wheels and a bolt-on wing that goes with the window louvers. Much to nobody's surprise, the Mustang has been slammed to the ground, most likely with air suspension. This kind of feature isn't often seen in the world of classic muscle cars, but we have also seen some low race builds, like the 1000 horsepower twin-charged one that costs $1 million. In any case, it's a huge difference from the stock setup, which might be 15-inch Magnum 500s with tall BFGoodrich radial T/A tires.
Like the Z28, the Boss 302 was built as a Trans Am road-racing qualifier. At the core of the car was a performance version of the familiar 302 with big-port cylinder heads and Ford's biggest carburetor, a Holley four-barrel. Underrated at 290 hp, these things delivered 60 mph in 6.5 seconds and go for big bucks nowadays.
