Chevrolet Camaro Z28 "Muscle Monster" Shows Brutal Widebody

The second iteration of the Chevrolet Camaro, which was built between 1970 and 1981, was supposed to have a simple, yet spectacular mission, one that involved building on the success of the original. However, even with the 1970s bringing a fuel crisis, stricter emission regulations and booming insurance rates, the Camaro II proved to be a hit. As such, it's no wonder this classic muscle machine is the topic of the rendering that now sits before us.

6 photos