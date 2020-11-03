Chevrolet Camaro Z28 "Muscle Monster" Shows Brutal Widebody

The second iteration of the Chevrolet Camaro, which was built between 1970 and 1981, was supposed to have a simple, yet spectacular mission, one that involved building on the success of the original. However, even with the 1970s bringing a fuel crisis, stricter emission regulations and booming insurance rates, the Camaro II proved to be a hit. As such, it's no wonder this classic muscle machine is the topic of the rendering that now sits before us.
The then-new Camaro was wider, lower and longer than the model it replaced, with digital artist Kalim Oozeear having decided to build on this. And the transformation process isn't the complicated kind, albeit with this having a dramatic effect on the appearance of the Chevy.
To be more precise, the piece of America has gained super-sized overfenders. Nevertheless, the widebody look doesn't include side bits linking the said front and rear elements.
Note that the front bumper is gone, while the posterior has gained a pair of chromed exhaust tips.
Of course, we must also mention the redefined stance of the vehicle, with the newfound ride height bringing the car as close to the road as possible (we're probably dealing with an air setup, which would mean the driver can play with the ground clearance at any given time).
As for the custom wheels, their black centers match the finish given to the front section of the Chevrolet, while the uber-generous lips of the rear units stand out with ease.
The cabin of the machine? This is where we find a roll cage, which is present just in case this V8 story goes south.
Now, if the widebody approach feels like to much for your taste, note that the said artist has also introduced an approach that skips this (you'll find it in the second Instagram post below).
