Ford Mustang "Sloppy Sleeper" Flexes Twin-Turbo V8 Muscle

With certain aficionados expecting the future seventh-generation Mustang, which is set to land in 2022, to leave the retro styling behind, one has to ask: do you remember the last 'Stang that skipped the said nods to the past? We're obviously talking about the fourth-gen model, built for the 1994-2004 model years, which is precisely the starting point chosen for the custom car rendering that sits on our screens right now.
To be more precise, this is the pre-revamp version of the SN-95 Mustang - adorning showrooms for the 1994-1998 model years, this doesn't look all that inspiring (the revamped model scores way more points in this area).
Even so, digital artist Kalim Oozeear has decided to turn the pony into a monster of a machine. And while many renderings of the sort feature a widebody approach in their quest to stand out, this isn't one of them.
Nevertheless, the Ford gets its fair share of aero tweaks. It all starts with the front apron, which features a splitter, while the side skirt extensions are quite meaty. Nothing has been done to the rear bumper, though.
We haven't overlooked the hood scoop. In fact, we've saved the best for last: even though we can't look inside the engine bay, the said pixel master has envisioned this Mustang with twin-turbo V8 muscle. And, even with the added aero, such a tech setup would still turn the thing into a sleeper.
The somewhat sloppy-looking color scheme of the car might've just won us over, with the black section acting as an extremely subtle hint on the tech attention received by the front end of the vehicle.
Oh, and we mustn't overlook the lowered nature of the car, which allows those custom wheels (would you look at the lips of the rear units!) to do their attention-grabbing thing.
