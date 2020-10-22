Fabulous 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 Comes with an Original 428 Police Interceptor

5 Unrestored 1971 Ford Mustang with Just 48K Miles on the Clock Looks Seductive

Restored Ford Mustangs are among the most beautiful cars out there, nobody can deny it, and owning one is a dream that’ll never come true for too many of us. 23 photos



The 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 is said to be one of the first 2,048 units GT500 units that were built by Shelby, and according to the official documents, it was manufactured in January 1867 and then shipped to Hayward Motors. The car had no less than nine owners, but this doesn’t mean it can’t look literally like new.



Sure, the one to thank for this great condition is the recent restoration process that turned the Mustang into an award-winning model, but which also gifted it with an original 428 Police Interceptor engine that’s paired to a 4-speed Toploader transmission.



Sold by DT Auto Brokers, the car comes with plenty of documents, including original dealer work orders, the Shelby American automotive report, and a Deluxe Marti Report, along with the original owner’s manual.



Needless to say, everything is absolutely fabulous on this Mustang GT500, and the sellers explain that most of what you can find inside is all original. Only 100 miles (160 km) have been added since the restoration was completed.



Now let’s get back to the price. As we said earlier, such a Mustang really can’t come cheap, and this model right here is the living confirmation in this regard. Sold as part of an auction on



