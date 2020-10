While many muscle builds we see these days, be they real or virtual, feature extreme overfenders, the meaty arches we have here are more reserved.As for the side skirt extensions that link the said elements, these are part of a carbon treatment applied to the lower side of the vehicle - both the chin of the Blue Oval toy and its rear diffuser stand out, while the latter accommodates a Ferrari-style exhaust featuring triple tips that sit in the middle.Oh, and it's simply impossible to miss the monstrous wing that now adorns the posterior of the Ford - digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who is behind the stunt, explains this is not one of his wildest pieces, such is the nature of the current rendering realm. And, having published multiple pixel portraits of the digital wizard, we can easily confirm this.This Mustang now touches the road via massive wheels shod in Toyo rubber. And the super-sized lips of the rear units contrast with the setup adorning the front wheels, which seems to involve aero discs that feature a Turbofan-style design. Now, since the rolling goodies are buried deep into the arches, it's obvious that we're dealing with a #bagged setup (think: air springs).The bronze finish used for the roll cage that joined the bucket seats inside the car can also be seen on certain elements found in the engine bay. And you can easily notice the latter, thanks to the see-through hood.