Chevrolet Camaro Driver Picks the Wrong Car to Do a Burnout in Front Of

There are a few rules worth keeping in mind whenever you attend a car meet. The most important, however, is to keep away from all Ford Mustangs and try not to park in their way all while considering their trajectory tends to veer toward the sides more often than not.
Mustangs going astray are not the only things that can go wrong, though. Spirits can get pretty high whenever motorheads get together as everyone looks to show off their ride or skills in front of everyone present. There's nothing wrong with that but, as we all know, car owners can often get a little carried away about both of these things. That's when the situation can get a bit out of control.
The clip below comes all the way from Australia, proving car meets aren't too different regardless of the latitude and longitude of their location. There's a car park, a host of (usually more powerful than average) cars, and a bunch of people itching to talk about their owns and, in some cases, even listen to what other people have to say about theirs.
At some point, usually, when it's time to leave, the showing off will begin. That's when stupid things tend to happen because, no matter how skilled you are, as an amateur, you're almost never as skilled as you think you are. Besides, a busy parking lot with lots of cars leaving at the same time makes for a congested place to demonstrate one's drifting abilities. Still, that's where the public is, and the public has to be entertained.
The clip below doesn't feature Mustangs, so you better not be expecting any sideways action. Instead, the spotlight is taken by a red Chevrolet Camaro (ZL1, by the looks of it) that, on its way out, stops to perform a brief burnout. Well, we don't really know the length the driver had planned because their performance is quickly cut short by the BMW behind them. How? By switching on its red and blue strobes and siren. Yup, an undercover police car.
We're just speculating here because there is no information accompanying the clip, but judging by their reaction, we guess the people filming this had nothing to do with the event. More likely, they were quite irritated about having to wait for all the cars coming out of the parking lot, hence their enjoyment when the BMW turned out to be a cop car and at least urged the Camaro driver to get a move on, if not even issued them a ticket as well.
As much as we'd like the irony behind the situation to be true, we do believe one of the following two situations is true. One, the BMW was indeed an undercover police car, but it was also part of the car meet. It only switched on the flashing lights to tell the Camaro driver "hey, that's a bit too much" in a friendly manner, so there was no ticketing involved.
Alternatively, that could just as well be a fake police car, in which case the BMW driver is probably in even more trouble than the Camaro one if they did that when a real police squad was around because, even though we don't know the law in Australia, we're willing to guess masquerading as a cop is illegal everywhere.
Give the video below a watch and tell us what you think. A classic case of instant karma, or just some harmless fun edited to look as such?
