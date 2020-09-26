Chevrolet Camaro "Big Daddy" Is a Widebody Monster on Turbofan Wheels

If you follow aftermarket trends, you might be aware of the fact that Turbofan wheels are a thing these days. And we are now here to discuss a recent customization adventure of the sort, albeit one that comes in the form of a rendering.
The machine we have here started out on life as a 3D model of the current, sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro. However, while most pixel paintings of the sort use the ZL1 as a base, this one is an SS model. To be more precise, we're looking at the so-called emergency 2020 facelift, which saw the bar separating the upper and lower grilles being color-coded and the bowtie emblem leaving the said element to return to the grille (the said changes were made to address the less-than-appealing 2019 model year revamp of the Camaro).
Turbofan wheels are an old-school motorsport solution, with their profile allowing these to suck air from under the vehicle, thus cooling the brakes and generating downforce (of course, the solution can be implemented using a different design, as shown by the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, for instance).
Well, the goodies we have here are Rotiform's Aerodiscs, which can be placed on top of your custom wheels, so it looks like the aesthetics were the driving force behind the update. Meanwhile, the rear axle features five-spoke wheels featuring red centers and generously-sized lips that stand out with ease.
The wheels are well tucked into the massive overfenders of the Chevy, which feature a floating design, so they don't cover all the available real estate. And this is the result of air suspension, which means the driver can always play with the ride height of the V8 toy.
The Camaro SS can be had with a Ground Effects Package, but Karan Adivi, the digital artist behind this stunt, decided to take the downforce hardware further, so he came up with his own front splitter, side skirt extensions and rear diffuser.
And the rather wild color scheme of the wheels means the main shade of the muscle car can play the understated card, as you'll see in the Instagram post below.
