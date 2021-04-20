Chevrolet C10 Flexes Coke Bottle Styling in Widebody Rendering

There's always been a bit of a debate regarding the labeling of the third-generation of Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks. GM introduced these as the "rounded line," mostly due to the design of the cab, which stood out among other trucks of the early 1970s. However, certain gearheads refer to them as "square bodies" because of the... body's appearance, especially when judged by modern standards. Well, the rendering we have here introduces a third approach, namely a Coke bottle shape.
Used frequently on muscle cars from that era, this type of styling obviously revolves around a narrow center section joined by flared fenders that give the impression of a classic Coca-Cola bottle silhouette.
Zooming in on the widebody approach used for the Gen III Chevrolet C10 currently parked on our screens, we find meaty front and rear overfenders, with those at the back featuring a floating design and thus only partially covering the meaty tires.
Note that the rubber wrapps around multi-piece wheels that mix a concave design with less-than-shy lips for a head-turning result.
As for what happens up front, the said boxy take is continued by the work done underneath the now-gone bumper, with the custom efforts including a splitter. Meanwhile, the LED graphics of the generous headlights make for an original approach.
The splitter mentioned above is part of an aerodynamic armor that also includes side skirt extensions and elements for the sides of the rear fenders.
And while we're talking about the posterior, we should also mention the trapezoidal exhaust sitting in the middle, as well as the simple LED taillights.
Digital artist Emmanuel Brito a.k.a. personalizatuauto, who dreamt up this pixel contraption, also took care of the vehicle's top section, adding a roof spoiler and a bed cover. The latter clearly helps this truck achieve an uber-clean appearance. However, given those overfenders, purists might bed to differ when it comes to this.
Now, while we can't see that much of the interior, the tan finish used for the cabin seems to fit the silver shade used for the exterior like a glove.
