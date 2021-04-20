Chevrolet C10 Flexes Coke Bottle Styling in Widebody Rendering

There's always been a bit of a debate regarding the labeling of the third-generation of Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks. GM introduced these as the "rounded line," mostly due to the design of the cab, which stood out among other trucks of the early 1970s. However, certain gearheads refer to them as "square bodies" because of the... body's appearance, especially when judged by modern standards. Well, the rendering we have here introduces a third approach, namely a Coke bottle shape.

11 photos