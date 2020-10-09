Chevrolet Blazer SS Rendering Flexes Camaro V8 Muscle

Having entered the market in January last year, the new Chevrolet Blazer has been the topic of much debate. And it all has to do with GM's decision to bring back this nameplate not as an offroader, but as a mid-size crossover with Camaro-inspired looks and a sporty driving experience. Well, this rendering goes with the flow, digitally gifting the 2021 Chevy Blazer with a V8-animated SS version.
Going all out with the Camaro inspiration, the pixel play envisions the unibody machine with the said Camaro SS muscle, which would mean 455 horsepower and just as many lb-ft of torque.
For the record, the actual engine range of the model consists of an 192 hp naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a 2.0-liter turbo-four delivering 231 hp and a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 with 308 hp on tap (peak torque sits at 270 lb-ft).
Sure, the latter makes for a sweet driving experience, since it offers a low-6s 0-60 mph time. But this won't keep enthusiasts such as C_ZR1 (via autotrader.ca), who came up with this pixel effort, from dreaming about an all-out performance version.
Of course, the added firepower required some upgrades, which is why you'll see the vehicle riding lower and using a widebody approach (the Instagram posts below portrays both the standard and the pixel-modded versions, so it's easy to spot the differences).
Returning to the point made in the intro, GM doesn't seem worried about the fact that the new Blazer steers clear of the offroad battle against the Jeep Wrangler and the recently revived Ford Bronco. Then again, with Blazer sales having headed towards the sky for the past two quarters, why would the automotive producer change anything?
As for the chances of Chevy gifting the Blazer with a V8, this would make for a "revival" of the LS4-animated FWD family sedan offensive of the mid-2000s, but the chances are still slim, so perhaps the aftermarket can help.
