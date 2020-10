Honda Civic Type R "Swap Monster" Is the LS Hot Hatch

FWD

Now, those who claim that shoehorning a V8 into a Honda Civic, obviously in transverse configuration, is an inefficient design (they're right) have to be reminded this configuration defined GM's LS4 efforts - we're talking aboutdefinitely-not-compact models built in the mid and late 2000s, with the list including the Chevrolet Impala SS and Monte Carlo SS, Buick LaCrosse Super, and Pontiac Gran Prix GXP.Besides, the 303 hp muscle figure of the 5.328cc vee-eight is roughly the same as what the 2.0-liter turbo-four of the Civic offers.With the rational part of the equation out of the way, we can focus on the quirky side of this virtual build, from the eye-catching pixels showcased in the Instagram post below, to the soundtrack (you'll have to use your imagination for this one, though).Now, as Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist behind this stunt, aptly points out in the description of the post, the fact that the LS4 probably fits the engine bay of the Type R doesn't mean such a project would be LEGO-easy, since the suspension and the firewall might get in the way.However, one could always attempt to go the other way: keep in mind that Honda introduced this K20C1 motor of the current FK8-gen Type R as a crate engine back in 2017 when the hot hatchback entered production (this iteration was the first to be officially offered in the US), albeit with this $6,519 development being reserved to members of the Honda Racing Line Program.