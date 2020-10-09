Honda Civic Type R "Swap Monster" Is the LS Hot Hatch

View this post on Instagram

Did you know that GM actually made a transversal, front wheel drive LS powered chassis not too long ago? And did you also know that it could theoretically fit in a new Civic Type R with the right sawzall technique? # . . I just needed to get this out of my system. LS4 cars always seemed kinda bizarre to me but really cool, figured I could put the whole drivetrain in the “quintessential” front drive hatchback for a freedom overload …. Can you imagine the sound coming out of a Civic? Jokes aside, the thing does fit in the Civic, but the suspension and firewall would be an issue that might need a bit more thought than grabbing a sawzall. Sigh, a man can dream. . . . . . . . . . #chevy #chevrolet #ls4 #ss #custom #honda #civic #type #r #typer #carbon #fiber #carbonfiber #carbonbody #marlboro

