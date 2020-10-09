Honda Civic Type R "Swap Monster" Is the LS Hot Hatch

Besides, the 303 hp muscle figure of the 5.328cc vee-eight is roughly the same as what the 2.0-liter turbo-four of the Civic offers.
With the rational part of the equation out of the way, we can focus on the quirky side of this virtual build, from the eye-catching pixels showcased in the Instagram post below, to the soundtrack (you'll have to use your imagination for this one, though).
Now, as Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist behind this stunt, aptly points out in the description of the post, the fact that the LS4 probably fits the engine bay of the Type R doesn't mean such a project would be LEGO-easy, since the suspension and the firewall might get in the way.
However, one could always attempt to go the other way: keep in mind that Honda introduced this K20C1 motor of the current FK8-gen Type R as a crate engine back in 2017 when the hot hatchback entered production (this iteration was the first to be officially offered in the US), albeit with this $6,519 development being reserved to members of the Honda Racing Line Program.
Did you know that GM actually made a transversal, front wheel drive LS powered chassis not too long ago? And did you also know that it could theoretically fit in a new Civic Type R with the right sawzall technique? # . . I just needed to get this out of my system. LS4 cars always seemed kinda bizarre to me but really cool, figured I could put the whole drivetrain in the "quintessential" front drive hatchback for a freedom overload …. Can you imagine the sound coming out of a Civic? Jokes aside, the thing does fit in the Civic, but the suspension and firewall would be an issue that might need a bit more thought than grabbing a sawzall. Sigh, a man can dream.