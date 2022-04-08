Check Out will.i.am's Custom Mercedes-AMG GT 63, He Loves It

Will.i.am became a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz in 2021. Now the Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz, Gorden Wagener, has just shared a photo of the artist’s custom ride. It's a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in shiny chrome wrap.
In early September, Mercedes-Benz revealed its “first performance hybrid,” the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, and the launch campaign starred will.I.am, who had just become a brand ambassador.
The artist, who is also a producer, is known for his futuristic style in terms of music. So he fitted right in with the recently introduced hybrid.
The S E Performance is currently the most powerful series production Mercedes-AMG ever built. It comes with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor backed up by a 6.1 kWh battery. The V8 and the electric motor put out 831 horsepower (843 ps) and a torque of 1,084 lb-ft (1,470 Nm). Mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, the power unit makes the 4-door coupe rocket to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 196 mph (316 kph).
Now, Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz, has just given us the first look at will.i.am’s custom ride, a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
Since the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is not being delivered in the U.S. yet, the artist could have gone for the entry-level GT 43, the mid-range GT 53, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, or the range-topping 63 S. He didn't mention the engine, but considering he advertised for the S E Performance, he probably chose the next best thing.
The 63 S comes with the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, which sends power to both axles via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT automatic transmission and delivers 630 horsepower (639 ps) between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.
Wagener shared a photo of the silver chrome ride, captioning it: “Guess who’s car that is? Thank you so much for having me Will”
Will.i.am hopped in the comments section to show his excitement and shared: “It was great hanging with you at my design studios…what an honor…” He added: “I love my car!!”
The rapper also took it to his Instagram Stories, but did not give any details or additional pictures.
