4 Dubai Prince Cordons Off Mercedes-AMG G 63 to Protect Pigeon Nesting on Hood

More on this:

G-Power Transformed This Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Into a Real Speed Demon

AMG M177 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which will gladly deliver up to 577 hp at 5,500 rpm, along with a staggering 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque output at 2,500 rpm.



All of GT 63’s sheer power is transmitted to each of its wheels by means of a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, its front and rear suspension are both provided with multi-link setups, while the aluminum wheels supporting this entire monstrosity have a diameter of 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear.



In terms of its interior, Mercedes-AMG's sexy beast packs countless breathtaking features that’ll have you admire the level of passion and attention to detail that have gone into designing this marvel. A few of the highlights worth pointing out include a generously sized LCD monitor, active parking assist and a navigation system, joined by heated front seats with Nappa leather trimmings.







In case that still doesn’t satisfy your enormous appetite for mechanical power, then this tuner’s splendid baby guarantees to hit that sweet spot. After all, people do say ‘third time lucky’ for a reason, right?



G-Power is a German workshop that deals mainly with







The consistent list of upgrades from G-Power includes a GP-800 performance software priced at €3,595 ($4,256 as per current exchange rates), new turbochargers that will cost you €6,390 ($7,567) and a stainless steel exhaust system with a price tag of €4,850 ($5,744), besides custom downpipes for €5,360 ($6,350) and sports air filters for €238 ($282).



A couple of more affordable versions of this performance kit are also available, and those can boost output numbers to 700 or 750 ponies. All things considered, the folks over at G-Power certainly know what they’re doing, and the GP 63 Biturbo proves it!



Now that we’ve wrapped this up, why not head over to their social media accounts to show these real OGs some love for their phenomenal efforts? This four-door coupe is brought to life by a fierceM177 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which will gladly deliver up to 577 hp at 5,500 rpm, along with a staggering 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque output at 2,500 rpm.All of GT 63’s sheer power is transmitted to each of its wheels by means of a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, its front and rear suspension are both provided with multi-link setups, while the aluminum wheels supporting this entire monstrosity have a diameter of 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear.In terms of its interior, Mercedes-AMG's sexy beast packs countless breathtaking features that’ll have you admire the level of passion and attention to detail that have gone into designing this marvel. A few of the highlights worth pointing out include a generously sized LCD monitor, active parking assist and a navigation system, joined by heated front seats with Nappa leather trimmings.The suggested retail price for this vicious animal is just over $140,000. However, if those power output figures don’t quench your thirst for serious road action and intense acceleration, the GT 63 S package might just do the trick. This will have its numbers jump all the way up to 630 ponies and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque. For an extra 20,000 bucks, this high-performance variant is a force to be reckoned with!In case that still doesn’t satisfy your enormous appetite for mechanical power, then this tuner’s splendid baby guarantees to hit that sweet spot. After all, people do say ‘third time lucky’ for a reason, right?G-Power is a German workshop that deals mainly with BMW s, but the crew will happily step outside their comfort zone to incorporate other automotive brands into their extensive portfolio. To get a better idea as to what they’re all about, I’d strongly encourage you to pay them a visit on G-Power's Facebook or Instagram pages, but not before we have a quick look at what the firm has achieved with its Mercedes-AMG GT 63-based project, named GP 63 Biturbo.Our beauty’s twin-turbo V8 powerplant is now perfectly capable of producing as much as 800 hp and a colossal 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque, which is simply mind-boggling, to say the least. This is made possible by an array of aftermarket components that can either be purchased as a full package or individually, depending on each customer’s personal preference.The consistent list of upgrades from G-Power includes a GP-800 performance software priced at €3,595 ($4,256 as per current exchange rates), new turbochargers that will cost you €6,390 ($7,567) and a stainless steel exhaust system with a price tag of €4,850 ($5,744), besides custom downpipes for €5,360 ($6,350) and sports air filters for €238 ($282).A couple of more affordable versions of this performance kit are also available, and those can boost output numbers to 700 or 750 ponies. All things considered, the folks over at G-Power certainly know what they’re doing, and the GP 63 Biturbo proves it!Now that we’ve wrapped this up, why not head over to their social media accounts to show these real OGs some love for their phenomenal efforts?