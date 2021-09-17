Chevy Corvette C8 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT 63, Should’ve Stayed Home

1 Corvette C8 Stingray vs. C7 Z06 Drag Race Is Closer Than You Think

Normally, the mid-engine American sports car would have no problem beating a sedan in a quarter-mile sprint. Nonetheless, this isn’t your typical four-door model, as it has Mercedes-’s know-how behind it. The GT 63 4-Door Coupe in question is a true beast in a straight-line sprint, aided by its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.Hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it produces 577and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The engine rockets it to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.3 seconds from a standstill, which is pretty much supercar territory, yet the GT 63 has space for four occupants and a decent-sized cargo area behind the seats.The ‘Vette C8’s engine is bigger, but does not feature any forced induction. Putting out 495 HP and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque when ordered with the optional performance exhaust system, the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 rockets it to 62 mph (96 kph) in less than 3 seconds. Chevy states that it has a 194 mph (312 kph) top speed, and that it can deal with the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds, at 121 mph (195 kph).When looking at the specs of the two cars, it is clear that the balance tilts in favor of the new-gen Corvette, which may be less powerful than the four-door AMG, but it is quicker overall. Thus, it should have no problem beating it into submission down the quarter mile, right? Actually, this is a good time to wrap it up, but before doing so, we will tell you that one of them completed the run in 11.5 seconds and the other in 12.8 seconds. Care to guess which is which?