Check Out This Pro-Touring-Inspired, LS-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Mean Machine

If you are a car enthusiast by heart, something in your past must have triggered that spirit. For most of us, it’s TV shows. But for Luis, it was watching a Chevelle busting a burnout after a red light as a kid. To date, he’s owned six Chevrolet Chevelles, and his final one is a Pro-Touring inspired 72' Chevelle called War Machine.
Ron of Hoonigan fame checked out this uniquely built LS-powered Chevy Chevelle on their popular series Build Biology.
When the 1972 Chevelle came out, it fast became one of America’s best-selling cars. It’s easy to understand how it got so popular. It had a widebody appeal, concealed wipers, side-marker lights, a revised twin-bar grille to go with the standard V8. The hardtop four-door wasn't as popular as the top-selling Malibu Sport Coupe.
Luis’ 1972 Chevelle is unlike anything you’ve seen. It’s a Pro-Touring style build he imagined and made real. He never liked the idea of a trailer queen, and therefore put everything into it to ensure he could drive to shows.
It sits slow, with deep-dish CCW 5-spoke wheels that complement its naturally wide structure. He borrowed the color shade from a 2015 Chevy 1500, with the mixture of black, blue, and purple flakes giving off a different shade depending on lighting.
Under the hood, a naturally aspirated LS3 rocking BRT Stage-3 Cams sits neatly. It's a clean setup with a six-speed Tremec TR6060 transmission, and a shortened stock driveshaft to handle the power. Other mods include a carbon intake, custom-made valve covers, Be Cool radiators, and transmission and power steering coolers.
Muscle cars are perfect weapons going down a straight line, but they are the worst when it comes to handling. Luis did a couple of suspension mods on his War Machine to make it an all-rounder.
It has a complete rear-end rebuild to help it sit low and handle better. But perhaps the most iconic thing at the back is a custom bespoke Anarchy wing from Evan CNC.
