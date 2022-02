Check Out This Pro-Touring-Inspired, LS-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Mean Machine

Ron of Hoonigan fame checked out this uniquely built LS-powered Chevy Chevelle on their popular series Build Biology.When the 1972 Chevelle came out, it fast became one of America’s best-selling cars. It’s easy to understand how it got so popular. It had a widebody appeal, concealed wipers, side-marker lights, a revised twin-bar grille to go with the standard V8. The hardtop four-door wasn't as popular as the top-selling Malibu Sport Coupe.Luis’ 1972 Chevelle is unlike anything you’ve seen. It’s a Pro-Touring style build he imagined and made real. He never liked the idea of a trailer queen, and therefore put everything into it to ensure he could drive to shows.It sits slow, with deep-dish CCW 5-spoke wheels that complement its naturally wide structure. He borrowed the color shade from a 2015 Chevy 1500 , with the mixture of black, blue, and purple flakes giving off a different shade depending on lighting.Under the hood, a naturally aspirated LS3 rocking BRT Stage-3 Cams sits neatly. It's a clean setup with a six-speed Tremec TR6060 transmission, and a shortened stock driveshaft to handle the power. Other mods include a carbon intake, custom-made valve covers, Be Cool radiators, and transmission and power steering coolers.Muscle cars are perfect weapons going down a straight line, but they are the worst when it comes to handling. Luis did a couple of suspension mods on his War Machine to make it an all-rounder.It has a complete rear-end rebuild to help it sit low and handle better. But perhaps the most iconic thing at the back is a custom bespoke Anarchy wing from Evan CNC.