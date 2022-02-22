1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Returns After 38 Years in Hiding With Big Muscle Inside

Chevrolet had a hard time figuring out how exactly it should position the Chevelle SS 396 on the market back in the late ‘60s. After originally making it a stand-alone series in 1966, the GM brand changed its mind again only three years later, so in 1969, the car returned to just an option package of the Chevelle.
The model we have here is one of the first to witness this relegation to an option package, and best of all, it comes in a condition seemingly allowing for a rather easy restoration.
Let’s be clear, this 1969 Chevelle SS 396 isn’t a mint project in all regards, as it still comes with some occasional spots of rust and without the driveshaft. However, there are so many strong points that you can’t just ignore this Chevelle if you’re in the restoration business, including a rebuilt 396 (6.5-liter), the original Fathom Green paint, a vinyl top in great condition, factory-installed air conditioning, and so much more.
The more surprising tidbit concerns how long this Chevelle has been sitting before starting moving once again.
eBay seller dnhotrods says the car was parked back in 1984, so it’s been sitting on the side of the road for no less than 38 years. This makes its solid condition even more remarkable, though as usual, we strongly recommend every interested buyer to go check the car in person.
Built at the Fremont Assembly plant, the Chevelle spent its entire life in California, so it’s now parked in Redding, waiting for someone else to give it a second chance.
As said, this is an excellent candidate for a full resto, and more often than not, this leads to a rather hefty price. This 1969 SS 396 makes no exception, as the seller expects to get no less than $22,500 for the car. If you’re interested in another deal, the Make Offer option has also been enabled.
