1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Barn Find Hides an Unexpected Change Under the Hood

Back during the ‘60s, Chevrolet had a hard time making up its mind regarding the marketing strategy for the Chevelle SS 396. Given sales of the Super Sport were on the rise, the GM brand decided to make the Chevelle SS 396 a standalone series in 1966.
The company, however, eventually reverted this decision only three years later, so in 1969, the SS 396 once again became a package available as part of the main Chevelle lineup
In 1968, the Super Sport could be ordered with one of three different engines, all based on the same 396 (6.5-liter). First, it was the L35 with 325 horsepower, followed by the L34 with 350 horsepower. The top choice was the L78 with 375 horsepower.
It wasn’t until 1970 when Chevrolet decided to bore out the base L34 engine to 402 (6.6-liter), though the engine output continued to be 350 horsepower.
The Chevelle SS 396 that we have here, therefore, comes fitted with a 402, despite originally being powered by one of the three 396 units available for the model year 1968.
We have no clue why the engine swap took place in the first place, but eBay seller dentar7265 says the car is a barn find still sporting the original metal. Everything else is in a pretty good condition, though the photos do show a few minor spots of rust and other metal issues that need to be dealt with as soon as possible.
Since it’s an SS 396 in such a solid shape and with a working engine under the hood, the car looks to be a rather easy restomod project. And this obviously means the Chevelle doesn’t sell cheap, though, at first glance, it’s actually way too expensive. The seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $34,500, and if you want to see it in person, you just need to head over to Collinsville, Illinois.
