1974 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Parked for Decades Flexes a Wrecked Corvette Engine

The 1974 Chevelle isn’t exactly the most desirable Chevrolet these days, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not a model so many people would love to drive (and own too).
This is what makes Chevelle project cars so cool in the first place. A car that’s been sitting for many years, obviously no longer coming in the perfect shape, is typically available quite cheap, therefore letting people park a small piece of the automotive culture in front of their houses without spending a fortune.
This 1974 Chevelle Malibu isn’t exactly the cheapest example you’ll find these days, but it seems to be worth a chance, especially if you’re into restomods.
The first tidbit that makes it eligible for such a project is the engine under the hood. The Chevelle now comes with an L82 donated by a wrecked Corvette, with eBay seller cleanthatgarage explaining this unit was installed many years ago by a previous owner.
The engine still runs and starts properly, but it’s not exactly road-worthy anyway. So whoever ends up buying this Chevelle should also take care of towing because driving it back home isn’t exactly recommended.
Other than that, the photos pretty much tell the whole story. The paint is a mess, and the car also requires the typical metalwork too. This is why a full refresh is obviously recommended, especially if you want to keep the Corvette engine and turn this project car into a well-done restomod.
But as we said earlier, buying this Chevelle won’t be exactly as cheap as you’d expect it to be. This is because the seller wants no more, no less than $4,950, for this Chevelle, though, at the same time, the Make Offer button has also been enabled for people who are interested in other deals.
If you want to see it in person, this Chevelle is parked in El Dorado, California, until it finds a new home.
