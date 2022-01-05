Restored 1965 Chevrolet Malibu Super Sport V8 Is Ready for a New Owner and More Miles

The Malibu Super Sport might not be as famous as its Impala SS sibling, but it is a car you can hardly see on the streets thanks to its lower production numbers. And one of these just surfaced on the market.
Chevrolet had two main reasons to celebrate in 1965: it reached a total production since its beginning, and the first time it exceeded three million units produced in one year, trucks included. This Malibu Super Sport was one of them. But it is not just any Malibu SS.
The Chevelle was Chevrolet's answer for the Ford Fairlane and the first to be built on the newly-developed A-Platform. But GM didn't want to offer just another mid-size vehicle as the rest of the carmakers. So instead, it offered it with a special, top-line subseries named Malibu. Moreover, only this version received the Super Sport package, available with either an inline-six or a V8. The customers reacted quickly, and the less-powered version was sold in less than 10,000 units per year.
In 1965, Malibu Super Sport was available only for the two-door coupe, such as this beautiful example and the convertible. This example is powered by a 327 V8 powerplant mated to a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission. Like its bigger sibling Impala, it also sports the specific Super Sport badges on the fenders.
Inside, the Malibu SS sports a unique badge in front of the side passenger, with chromed trims and red SS lettering. In addition, the vinyl bucket seats at the front and the bench in the rear were refurbished in 2021, like the rest of the car. Sure, the vehicle's total mileage is unknown, but the seller said that they only added 100 miles (160 km) since they bought it in October last year.
Since the Malibu was the top trim level for the Chevelle, this car also comes fitted with power steering, power windows, air-conditioning, push-button radio, and black carpets on the floor. Yet, if you want to check this car in person, you should book a trip to Brownville, New York, where the selling dealer is located.
