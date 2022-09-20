Cheap Unnecessary Accessory for Tesla, Hopefully It Won't Be Used on the Road

People's creativity knows no boundaries when it comes to maximizing the efficiency of time spent in the car. But sometimes, it can lead to dangerous situations.
We're used to seeing people sleeping in their Tesla, sometimes even while it's running on the highway with the Autopilot engaged, not to mention watching movies in the car is a common occurrence.
However, a picture recently surfaced on Reddit showing a Tesla transformed into a place where you can have lunch on a small wooden tray table mounted right on the steering wheel.
As usual, several opinions immediately emerged. Many think it's a pretty good idea, while others, on the contrary, find eating in the car is a disgusting habit. On the other hand, the installation of that tray table could affect the material of the steering wheel.
Some say that these trays are great for when the car is at the Supercharger and the driver can do something useful with the waiting time such as having lunch.
We believe that things shouldn't be mixed up when using a personal car. The purpose of the car is to get people from point A to point B. If child passengers cannot control their behavior and get bored during car journeys, we expect adults to understand that there is no room for other objects or improvisations in the driver's seat, especially on the steering wheel.
After seeing the Reddit post with the tray table attached to the steering wheel, we figured it wouldn't be long before we'd see footage of the car on Autopilot, on the highway, while someone is having dinner. We don't even want to go as far as imagining what would happen if a hazardous situation arose while driving with that wooden thing mounted on the steering wheel and the driver had to swerve.
In this case, ”Best $20 investment!”, as the person who uploaded the photo online writes, would probably turn out to be the worst investment ever.
