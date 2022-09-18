Don't Be Alarmed if Your Tesla Starts Whistling Dixie While Parked, It's Being Fixed

Tesla Models S and X, even Plaid ones, have recently developed the ability to "sing." Apparently, with the 2022.24.6 update, some owners have been hearing a constant electrical buzz or white noise coming from their parked Teslas.
The issues started earlier this month when more and more people gathered on forums and discussed that before the 24.6 update, there was no “whining,” as they called it, but as soon as they installed it, the high-pitched humming noises started.
Now, to some, this might be the subject of ridicule, just another opportunity to take a stab at Tesla owners. But imagine spending that kind of money on any one thing, and all of a sudden it starting acting up in some way or another. The entire purpose behind buying something in the consumer market is that it should work as intended, with no headaches included.
Some have tried to get rid of the sound by updating to the latest 2022.28.2 software, but it didn't help. In all fairness, the 28.2 update released last Thursday was not meant as a fix. It just brought new features like Alternate Routes which gives you up to three alternative routes to your destination. However, traffic information will only display for those subscribed to Tesla’s $9.99 per month or $99 per year Premium Connectivity service.
Still on the 28.2, other improvements were added to the Status Bar, with certain features being more accessible on the map’s menu. A new Theater mode was also included where you can click on the new minimize video button to access the menu without interrupting the video itself. Other things were included like some extra games, but that’s not relevant to our story.
According to a Tesla service employee that texted back a concerned owner, they’re aware of the issue and are working on it. They said the sound arises from a recent firmware performance update and is no cause for concern. They also said the vehicle will behave as expected. The next firmware update 2022.36.1 will try to fix the noise, but no release date has been given yet, according to the original post.
