Tesla Model S Owner Accuses EV Maker of Hiding Design Flaw in Battery Packs

Mario Zelaya bought his then brand-new 2013 Model S Performance almost ten years ago. He drove it for 124,204 kilometers (77,177 miles) until it presented problems on March 8, 2022. Some days later, this Tesla owner learned he would have to pay CAD28,684.83 to replace the battery pack a few months after its warranty expired. Zelaya asked Transport Canada for help and is now accusing Tesla of hiding a serious design flaw.