Meet the Model Z, the "Tesla" Bike Concept You've Never Heard About

Is there any hope for a Tesla motorcycle? During a shareholder meeting back in 2018, Elon Musk shared the following: “I had a road bike until I was 17 and was almost killed by a truck. So, we’re not going to do motorcycles.” So, apparently not; case closed. But what would the world be without dreamers?
Even without the real possibility of a Tesla motorcycle, people will still dream up concepts and come up with fresh designs of what one could look like. Yen Chi Chang, a student at the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST / TaiwanTech), has an interesting one.
The intention was to borrow a design element present in all Tesla cars that contributes to their futuristic appearance. While taste is subjective, the result doesn’t look bad at all.
If it were real, the bike would have a full range of 174 miles (280 km). Decent, but not extraordinary by any means. With a 20-minute charge, you’d get 47 miles (about 75 km) of range. As for a full charge, you would potentially have to wait around 2.5 hours to replenish the juice in this thing via the CCS2 charging port.
There would also be three riding modes to choose from, based on preference – Standard, delivering 70% of the power, Sport, with 100% of the power delivered, and Individual, which you could potentially customize. Some other theoretical numbers include a 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) time of 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of over 124 mph (200 km/h).
While it’s hard to believe we’ll see a real Tesla bike anytime soon, it’s probably safe to say we’ll have more concepts popping up here and there.
At the moment, the company is pretty busy with the Semi truck, full self-driving, and extending their Supercharger network. But maybe we can vote an actual Tesla bike into existence sometime in the future.
You can check out Yen Chi Chang’s Behance page if you want to take a closer look at his design project.
