Fast Charging an EV Is Now Very Expensive in Europe, Tesla Hiked the Prices Too

Charging network operators are increasing their prices. Tesla is also adjusting its Supercharging rates across Europe. This might look bad, but it was expected. Europe is dealing with high energy prices, and electricity meant for EVs was only going to follow the uptrend. But here’s what you need to know.
One of the UK’s charging providers decided to establish a flat rate of £1 ($1.14) per kWh. This means the price won’t change, regardless of usage. Customers who pick slower AC charging will pay the same. There’ll be no differentiation.
This hike has been made official by Osprey Charging Network which has CCS, CHAdeMO, and Type 2 chargers scattered across the UK. Covering most of England, Wales, and only some parts of Scotland, this company doesn’t require any membership, doesn’t apply surprise fees, and does not require minimum spending.
In July, this company was charging £0.66 ($0.75) per kWh, while in August 2021, the price was £0.40 ($0.46) per kWh. Before August 2021, Osprey had a flat rate of £0.36 ($0.41) per kWh. The price of charging an EV with this provider almost tripled in a little over a year.
Tesla made almost the same decision. The automaker sent emails to owners that use Superchargers and notified them about an “adjustment.” But unlike Osprey, Supercharging rates across various European countries have risen by about 10% to 25%. France has the cheapest rates thanks to its nationalized energy companies and investments in nuclear power plants.
Moreover, Tesla has different prices for EV owners that have a membership or drive a vehicle made by another manufacturer. That’s why the most expensive Supercharging is done in Belgium, where membership holders currently pay €0.74 ($0.74) per kWh and others have to deal with a rate of €0.89 ($0.89) per kWh. In the U.S., Tesla’s stalls now generally have a fee of around €0.29 ($0.29) per kWh at night and €0.58 ($0.58) per kWh during the day.
Lastly, another important European EV charging provider is Ionity. Their rates for customers who do not have a contract with a manufacturer or are not signed up for membership have changed as well and are kind of similar to what Tesla charges – almost everyone will pay €0.79 ($0.79) per kWh. Excepting France, of course! They pay €0.69 ($0.69) per kWh. The main difference is that Ionity charges customers that don’t use fast charging options less – €0.49 ($0.49) per kWh.
