Charming Tiny Home on Wheels Maximizes Space, Has Two Lofts and a Balcony

By definition, a tiny house on wheels is a shrunken version of the traditional home that offers the owner the freedom to go wherever and whenever. Since these small dwellings come with less square footage, they use clever design solutions to maximize the available space. That’s the case of this beautiful build that features two lofts, a roll-out rear deck, and a private balcony.
Recently listed by Tiny House Listings, this tiny house is based on a triple axle trailer. It measures 30 ft (9.1 meters) in length, and it’s 8.6 ft (2.6 meters) wide. It comes with 255 sq ft (23.6 sq meters) of living space, and it uses clever solutions that optimize both function and comfort.
When you enter the home, you’re going to see a living room that has a pull-out couch placed in front of a big TV. There’s also a storage space where you can put your shoes or other belongings. Next to this area is a breakfast nook, which features a table that folds down when you’re on the road.
Right ahead is the kitchen. This space is loaded with all the amenities you’d find in a big home. That includes a four-burner gas stove and oven, a large stainless steel refrigerator, a farm kitchen sink, a cabinet for spices, and a pantry.
Next to the kitchen, separated by a barn door, is the bathroom – a large one, I might add. It has a generous shower, a flush toilet, a washer/dryer combo, and a farmhouse-style sink. The bathroom is positioned right under one of the lofts, which houses the master bedroom.
The other one, located on the opposite side of the house, is used more as a storage space. From there, you can access the balcony, a private space that measures 8 ft in length (2.4 meters) and it’s 4 ft (1.2 meters) wide.
On the outside, 13 windows let natural light bathe the inside. There’s also a large hexagonal-shaped window that offers stunning views. Even when the sun sets, this tiny house is still illuminated as it features rear porch lighting and balcony lighting.
This tiny home on wheels is now listed for sale on Tiny House Listings for $72,000. Check out the clip down below to see what it has to offer.
