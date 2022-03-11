autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 

Boxy Lady Is a Great Off-Grid Mobile Home That Needs to Lose Some Weight

Home > News > U-turn
11 Mar 2022, 16:39 UTC ·
For those looking for the “van life” experience, campers based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis are an alternative to consider. They offer great fuel economy, and they’re ideal for exploring the great outdoors in comfort and style.
Boxy Lady 6 photos
Boxy LadyBoxy LadyBoxy LadyBoxy LadyBoxy Lady
Ohio-based Advanced RV (ARV) is a skilled builder known for turning the proven Sprinter van platform into a home away from home by adding innovative advances. Designed by ARV, Boxy Lady is what they call a B Box build – a class B RV with a “box” that serves as the living space.

It’s an all-season versatile camper that measures 24.5 ft (7.4 meters) in length custom-made for a client that chose to have the project refunded. The team has recently shared a video addressing the issue, saying that they stopped taking into account the weight of the build and kept adding what the customer desired.

That includes granite countertops, larger cabinets, a larger TV, articulating beds, and even a cappuccino machine. Right as you step inside, you’ll find the kitchen area, which has a generous pantry, plenty of drawers, a sink with a water purification system, an oven, and a microwave.

There’s also a bathroom, which has a shower and a medicine cabinet, and in the back of the RV, you’ll notice the twin beds. This motorhome also has off-grid capabilities, a 7.2kwh lithium battery system, and it can have diesel-fired on-demand heat as well.

The weight issue is an honest mistake on their part as ARV realized just before delivery that the nearly-completed Boxy Lady was not going to meet weight requirements. But the builder is ready to shave off some weight and turn this gorgeous mobile home into a lean lady. Once the ARV makes the necessary modifications, the camper van will be available for purchase.

Check out the clip down below to see what the team plans to take out or modify.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
off-grid tiny home van life camper van RV Boxy Lady mobile home
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories