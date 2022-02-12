What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Using a Camper Van?

Camper vans seem the perfect solution for those on a budget. They pack almost everything you need in a tiny space, and they’re still easy to drive. Besides that, they’re not very expensive, depending on the build and equipment, of course. A camper van is often the first step into the fascinating camping experience for those unsure of their commitment to this kind of life.
Most camper vans offer everything you need for a camping trip, starting with a bed and continuing with the kitchen area and storage spaces. The best builds include a portable toilet or even a full wet bathroom. Besides, they allow for the occasional stealth camping, as they do not attract attention as bigger RVs do. Add to that the fact they are easy to park in regular parking spots, and they already look like the ideal vehicle for camping.
There are many camper vans on the market, and they cover a wide range of budgets and features. All of them can fit in just two categories, though, depending on how they were built. First, we have the Class B RVs or motorhomes built on a van chassis. Being built by RV manufacturers, they come with most amenities you’d find in larger RVs. These are the most elaborate camper vans, and this explains why they are also the most expensive of them. Actually, they are the most expensive motorhomes if you consider the price per square foot.
camper van conversions. These are regular vans that have been converted into campers either by owners as a personal project or by a van conversion company. They are generally cheaper than a Class B RV but require significant work. The best part is that they fit every budget, depending on the amenities you need. You can start with just the bed and later on upgrade with a kitchenette and even a toilet. It’s up to the owner.
Of course, you can buy a camper van from either category, brand new or used, again depending on your budget. Many people on a budget start with a used or vintage van that they convert into a camper using clever ideas. With a little work and skills, you can start your van life with as little as $10,000. But if you need to spend more time in a camper, you should seriously consider investing in a bigger RV.
For all the benefits of a camper van, the limited space inside is its biggest drawback. They are barely usable for one person, and it surely puts any relationship to the test if one couple shares the space for extended periods. Besides that, the limited space means little storage in places difficult to access, which further complicates life.
There’s another thing that makes the camper vans inconvenient. Whenever you need to go anywhere, you have to break camp. This means you have to put everything away and secure it for travel anytime you want to explore the area or visit the nearby town.
And, of course, when you return, you have to start over again, including finding another sweet spot since the previous one was taken by another camper by now. This is also happening when you travel in a bigger RV, though, unless you are one of those millionaires that bought an RV with a car garage.
