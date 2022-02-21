CeeDee Lamb's Lamborghini Urus Is a Fiery Display of Intense Aggression

CeeDee Lamb’s new ride is a fiery display of luxury and customization, surrounded by Hermès elements. The super-SUV comes in orange, and it’s bound to turn some heads on the streets.
CeeDee Lamb (on his full name Cedarian DeLeon Lamb) plays as a football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. The 22-year-old star has a $250k net worth and an average annual salary of around $3.5 million after having signed a four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys for $14 million.
So, this allows the NFL star to purchase – among many others – a super-SUV like the Lamborghini Urus, and go one step further with a lot of customization.
For the project, Lamb worked with Road Show International, which just flaunted the fiery result on its official Instagram account. The result is a Widebody super SUV, featuring a lot of Hermès and carbon fiber accents both inside and outside. The exterior paint is orange, called Hermès Pearl, and there is a Q-Citura Hermès interior.
The Italian SUV (which is also the only SUV in the brand's current lineup) has received a performance upgrade as well. The 4.0-liter V8 TT engine has 260 extra ponies, taking it to a total of 901 horsepower and 750 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque. All of these are mostly thanks to the ECU remapping. The model also got a custom stainless valved exhaust.
Based on these figures, the SUV is now able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in only 2.8 seconds (which is 0.6 seconds faster than the stock version) and reach a top speed of 210 mph (338 kph).
The five-seater has a custom wide grip steering wheel with Hermes leather, a complete music system with subwoofers from JL Audio, and more.
The SUV has been fitted with Gloss Black/ Hermes Accent Wheels from Forgiato, and it sits closer to the ground thanks to 15 mm lowering links.
The NFL star has previously worked with Road Show International, customizing his black Jeep Trackhawk and a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. But, while the other two are also incredibly powerful, Lamb’s Lambo is truly head-turning.
