Cavin Tiny House Is Cozy, Pet-Friendly, and Features an Electric Awning for Sunny Days

Florida-based tiny house builder Movable Roots is not exactly on the budget-friendly side, with some of its bigger, more complex models going for over $200,000. But its dwellings are full of personality, spacious, and highly customizable to suit even the most demanding customers. Like this custom build you see in the images, designed to accommodate a woman, her cat, and 15-year-old tortoise.
Movable Roots’ team has an extensive background in residential construction and remodeling business. The company’s founders have embraced the tiny living movement themselves, aware of the benefits this lifestyle brings to the table, such as freedom of movement and lower costs. Movable Roots designs, builds, and sells complete turnkey homes on wheels, shells on wheels, and park models.
Their tiny houses vary in pricing, depending on the size of the build as well as on the finishes. Turnkey homes start at around $100,000 and can go beyond $200,000. For instance, the builder’s latest creation, the Doodle House, offers 440 sq ft (41 sq m) of living space and starts at $190,000.
Back to our Cavin model, this one is a tiny house design that sits on a 28 ft (8.5 m) Movable Roots trailer and it is smaller than the Doodle House, offering just a bit over 300 sq ft (27.8 sq m) of space, with its loft included. The house you see in the clip below the article was custom built for a customer who wanted a living space for her and her pets: a cat and tortoise. Because it has to be pet-friendly, Cavin has an entire area dedicated to them, with the cat’s litter box being placed in a built-in cabinet that vents to the outside. The tortoise also has its little home on top of the base cabinets.
One of the notable features of the Cavin and my personal favorite is the retractable, electric awning meant to keep you cool and protected during hot, sunny days.
As for the layout of Cavin, the tiny house has the master bedroom located upstairs in the loft and you get to it by climbing a set of stairs. The living room, kitchen, and bathroom are located on the ground floor, with the living room featuring a raised floor. The couch in there can also serve as an additional sleeping space. All the stairs in this tiny house come with storage space inside.
Cavin has an L-shaped kitchen with 42” (106 cm) upper cabinets, a raised bar, and plenty of countertop space.
There’s a 30 sq ft (2.7 m) bathroom with a 36” x 36” (91 cm x 91 cm) walk-in shower, a standard toilet, and a sink.
You can get a Cavin tiny house for yourself starting at $125,000. The one you see in the images and video was a bit pricier, at $140,000.
