You're Being Asked To Drop $225K on a Turnkey Elmore Tiny House for a Reason, Find Out Why

Folks, if this is the first time you have ever heard of Movable Roots, I can assure you that it will not be the last. After all, just take a look at the Elmore; it’s friggin huge! As for this Nogales-bred crew, their over 20 years of experience is what is responsible for the behemoths they produce.
I know, this is supposed to be an article about tiny homes, and while that’s true, the Elmore is anything but tiny. Even its price tag is really in the ballpark of any land-locked home. For example, with its nearly 500 sq ft (46.5 sq m) of space, Elmore is selling for 225,000 USD (204,842 EUR at current exchange rates) for a turnkey option.
Now, what’s cool about Movable Roots is that the builds you see are custom made for particular clients, and if the result meets all requirements, is tried and tested, then this crew may offer the model up for subsequent sales. This means that if you call up this manufacturer and tell them you have a tiny home idea, your model may also end up being sold on the website.
Aside from following this text, another way to see what you can find inside is to view the gallery. Once you’ve done that, come back to get a feel for all the little things you may have missed. As a treat, I’ve also added a video at the end, but the deal is that you finish the text first.
By its looks, Elmore is set up on a trailer that includes three axles and is pulled along with a classic hitching system. Some models are also available with a “gooseneck” hitching system, but it’s not clear if Elmore can achieve this. If it does, it looks like that front porch may be eliminated, and that’s a feature rarely seen in such constructions.
The exterior of Elmore also hints at what lies in wait inside, and if you guessed two loft bedrooms, a master bedroom, a kitchen like the one you’ve probably grown up with, and all the comforts of home, you’d be right. Maybe I’m getting a little ahead of myself, so let me slow down.
Heading towards the rear, a living room is encountered, and further back, nothing more than a tiled bathroom with a porcelain toilet and the works. At the end of level one of this home, the master bedroom is big enough for a king bed includes elegant recessed storage and an AC unit.
As for the upstairs lofts, one can be accessed from the living room via a set of wooden stairs, and the other uses a ladder located between the bathroom and master bedroom. Maybe it’s just those wide-angle camera shots that make these areas feel huge, but when you consider that they run the entire width of Elmore, space for beds, nightstands, and even a children’s playroom appear to fit in somewhere.
At the end of the day, yes, you’re being asked to drop 225,000 USD or more on Elmore, but I believe you’ve understood that it’s built in the image of a real, livable, and pass-on-to-your-family kind of tiny home. Looking for a non-traditional house? You could consider Elmore as an option.
