Carwow Matt's Mother Chooses Her Next Car Out of an EV-Only Lineup

The general assumption is that elderly people aren't particularly drawn to EVs. They are set in their old ways and, as you get on in life, you tend to become more and more resistant to change, even when it comes to the little things.
The propulsion of a car, however, can hardly be filed under "little things". That becomes even truer when you consider that making the shift from gas or diesel to electricity implies more than just replacing the engine with a motor (or two). It's a whole new way of looking at personal transportation, one that takes some getting used to.
First of all, you'll be a lot more worried (at least at first) about range, something that happens only occasionally when using an internal combustion engine. Second, you'll be doing most of the "refilling" at home, which is terribly convenient. Finally, road trips - or any other longer journey, for that matter - will require a bit more planning, as well as longer breaks, which is not ideal when you're in a hurry and can also put a dent in any attempt at spontaneity.
However, if this clip of carwow's Matt giving his mother (Sally) six EVs to choose from proves anything, it's that the elderly should definitely give electric vehicles a try. Unless they are hardcore motorheads who have lived their entire lives in the smell of gasoline, there is absolutely no way they won't enjoy it. The serenity inside the cabin of an EV as well as the linear power delivery make driving a much more relaxing experience.
We were a bit surprised to see Matt's mom so excited about the one-pedal driving since it's definitely not something she was used to, but it just goes to show how a good idea that simplifies driving in an intuitive way is going to be instantly accepted by everyone.
As for Sally's choice, I half-suspect the game was rigged. I don't know about your mother, but mine would have just ignored everything I said and gone for the red one. Not only was the Tesla Model 3 the only one of that color, but Matt's body language and tone also made it very clear it was the one he'd prefer as well. Could it be that he had a very special deal for the 3 he didn't want to miss?
The other cars she could have picked were the Volkswagen ID.3, the Peugeot e-2008, and the Opel (Vauxhall, in this case) Mokka-e as the more affordable ones, and the Audi Q4 e-tron or the Volvo XC40 Recharge as the more expensive group, with the Tesla Model 3 also featuring in the latter.
We couldn't end this piece without congratulating Matt for his courage to put his mother in a video (I know it's not the first time, but this is the most screen time she's got so far). And it's not like he got out of it unscathed - that "I live in hope" reply regarding babies, it's definitely not the first time Matt's heard something within those lines. Anyone well into their thirties with no kids knows it too well.
First of all, you'll be a lot more worried (at least at first) about range, something that happens only occasionally when using an internal combustion engine. Second, you'll be doing most of the "refilling" at home, which is terribly convenient. Finally, road trips - or any other longer journey, for that matter - will require a bit more planning, as well as longer breaks, which is not ideal when you're in a hurry and can also put a dent in any attempt at spontaneity.
However, if this clip of carwow's Matt giving his mother (Sally) six EVs to choose from proves anything, it's that the elderly should definitely give electric vehicles a try. Unless they are hardcore motorheads who have lived their entire lives in the smell of gasoline, there is absolutely no way they won't enjoy it. The serenity inside the cabin of an EV as well as the linear power delivery make driving a much more relaxing experience.
We were a bit surprised to see Matt's mom so excited about the one-pedal driving since it's definitely not something she was used to, but it just goes to show how a good idea that simplifies driving in an intuitive way is going to be instantly accepted by everyone.
As for Sally's choice, I half-suspect the game was rigged. I don't know about your mother, but mine would have just ignored everything I said and gone for the red one. Not only was the Tesla Model 3 the only one of that color, but Matt's body language and tone also made it very clear it was the one he'd prefer as well. Could it be that he had a very special deal for the 3 he didn't want to miss?
The other cars she could have picked were the Volkswagen ID.3, the Peugeot e-2008, and the Opel (Vauxhall, in this case) Mokka-e as the more affordable ones, and the Audi Q4 e-tron or the Volvo XC40 Recharge as the more expensive group, with the Tesla Model 3 also featuring in the latter.
We couldn't end this piece without congratulating Matt for his courage to put his mother in a video (I know it's not the first time, but this is the most screen time she's got so far). And it's not like he got out of it unscathed - that "I live in hope" reply regarding babies, it's definitely not the first time Matt's heard something within those lines. Anyone well into their thirties with no kids knows it too well.