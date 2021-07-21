2021 Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Gets LED Grille Option, What Say You?

In an attempt to make the Enyaq iV a bit more appealing, Skoda has launched a new grille option. The extra, officially dubbed the Crystal Face, can be specified to the 80 models, and takes inspiration from the Vision iV Concept car shown at Geneva two years ago.
The grille has 18 vertical slats that comprise of more than 130 LEDs, and a horizontal strip that runs across the width of the frame that's available in chrome or black.
Besides the obvious look-at-me design, as it features an animated coming/leaving home function, together with the dipped and high beam LED modules in the matrix headlights and the DRLs, it can illuminate the road ahead at night.
Skoda is offering the new grille option as part of the Light and View Plus Package, available for the 80 versions of the electric crossover. In the United Kingdom, the bundle costs £1,675 ($2,284), including tax, for the 80 trim, or £560 ($764) for the 80 SportLine and 80x SportLine. The option pack also brings headlamp washers, Dynamic headlight control with cornering light, and full LED taillights with variable lighting functions.
Built around the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, shared with the VW ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron, the Skoda Enyaq iV started arriving at UK dealers last month. Customers can choose between the 62 and 82 kWh battery packs, as well as one of five interior design combos, and different extras.
Pricing in the UK for the electric crossover starts at £31,995 ($43,633) on-the-road, including the £2,500 ($3,409) government grant, for the base Enyaq iV 60. The 80 models are not eligible for the EV grant and have a recommended retail price of £39,350 ($53,664) and £42,900 ($58,505) for the Enyaq iV 80 and Enyaq iV 80 SportLine respectively, both of which pack the bigger battery option.
