CarPlay Users, Beware: SiriusXM Broken Down After Latest iPhone Update

Hi Kelvin- We are aware of this issue and are working on a solution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — SiriusXM Help (@SXM_Help) September 27, 2021 More and more reports seem to point to the same problem, as SiriusXM is mysteriously broken down on CarPlay after the latest iPhone update , and right now, no workaround seems to be doing the trick and restore the app for the affected users.This post here on reddit reveals that on an iPhone running iOS 15, SiriusXM completely fails to load on CarPlay, either pointing to a black screen or a simple error reading “Unable to connect to SiriusXM.”Of course, it’s not exactly clear what’s causing the whole thing, but many are obviously blaming iOS 15 for the whole thing, especially as this is the most recent update installed on the iPhone before the app got broken down.Furthermore, others seem to suggest that several media apps are actually broken on CarPlay after the installation of iOS 15, but at this point, this bug is yet to be confirmed and it’s not known how widespread it currently is.The good news is SiriusXM is already aware of reports, with the parent company explaining in a tweet that its development team is currently working on a fix. An ETA as to when it could be released, however, isn’t yet available at the time of writing.In the meantime, there’s not much users can do to restore SiriusXM on CarPlay. Resetting the iPhone doesn’t seem to be making any difference, while downgrading to an earlier version of iOS is obviously too much of a hassle, so you’d better just wait and hope for SiriusXM to come up with a fix rather sooner than later.