Another Big App Launches on CarPlay as Latest iPhone Update Brings Subtle Improvements

Microsoft announced a few weeks ago that it’s joining the CarPlay party with a dedicated update for Microsoft Teams, and this week, this highly anticipated release finally landed in the App Store.
In other words, if you want to use Microsoft Teams in your car, you can very well download the latest version of the app on your iPhone, and it should then show up on the head unit when launching CarPlay.
As originally revealed by Microsoft, only audio meetings and calls are supported for obvious reasons, though at the same time, Microsoft Teams also works like all the other messaging apps on iPhone, so message notifications are also available on CarPlay.
The arrival of Microsoft Teams on CarPlay is definitely good news, especially because the latest iPhone update doesn’t necessarily bring substantial improvements to those relying on Apple’s car-optimized experience when getting behind the wheel.
iOS 15, which is now available for download for iPhone 6s and newer, isn’t exactly a massive release as far as CarPlay users are concerned, and probably the only notable improvement is the addition of 3D navigation in Apple Maps. This feature, however, is currently available only for select users in the United States and only on the iPhone, with CarPlay to get it at a later time.
Other than that, CarPlay on iOS 15 is pretty much the same as on the previous version of the iPhone operating system, so without a doubt, more big apps joining the ecosystem are good news for everyone using them and wanting to stay up-to-date while driving.
The adoption of Microsoft Teams skyrocketed in the last 18 months, especially as the world moved to the ad-hoc office set up at home and productivity software allowing employees to remain in touch with colleagues has become a must-have. According to the latest official figures, Microsoft Teams has 250 million daily active users on all platforms.
