Mysterious Google Maps Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay

Google has released a new version of Google Maps for Apple users, and as it typically happens with updates aimed at iOS, no changelog has been provided. 6 photos



The new Google Maps build went live for the first users on September 20, which is exactly the day when Apple kicked off the rollout of iOS 15. This is the new version of the iPhone operating system, and of course, it comes with massive improvements, including for CarPlay users relying on Apple Maps for navigation.



Apple Maps is getting



Going back to Google Maps, we expect version 5.78 to add full support for the new iOS version, especially as Google has already released updates for several other apps to make sure they all work correctly on the latest operating system available for iPhones.



So at the end of the day, if your iPhone is already running iOS 15, you should install this Google Maps version as soon as possible, as there’s a chance everything runs a little bit smoother and the likelihood of compatibility problems is much lower.



In the meantime, Google is also working on several big Google Maps updates for Android Auto users.



The company has recently confirmed that its navigation app is getting



