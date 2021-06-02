If Your iPhone Loses Battery While Running CarPlay, You’re Not Alone

Apple has recently shipped iOS 14.6 with a bunch of new features. While no improvements for CarPlay have been included, it looks like the operating system update actually causes some pretty big problems for those using the car-optimized experience behind the wheel.
Several users who installed iOS 14.6 on their iPhones noticed a significant battery drain, with the battery life per charge said to drop to less than 10 hours.
While this is clearly bad news, it looks like some are experiencing a battery drain even when the iPhone is connected to power. Several users claim that their devices shut down overnight despite being plugged in.
On the other hand, it's very important to know that this isn’t a widespread problem, and I can confirm that everything works correctly on my iPhone 12 Pro running iOS 14.6. Furthermore, no issue seems to be hitting CarPlay in my case, as everything is just like before the update.
Is there anything you can do if you’re losing battery power, even when the iPhone is connected to your head unit to run CarPlay and charge at the same time? Not really, though some say that a full reset could sometimes bring things back to normal.
That said, if you’re thinking of downgrading to the previous version of iOS and then wait to update the device when Apple comes up with a fix, this is no longer possible. Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.5.1, which means that downgrading is no longer allowed; so if your iPhone has already been updated to iOS 14.6, you’re stuck with this version until a newer release goes live.
In the meantime, Apple has remained tight-lipped on the battery drain experienced by users, so time will tell how fast the company comes up with a fix, especially because right now, no new update is said to be just around the corner.
