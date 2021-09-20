Top CarPlay Podcast App Receives Big Update with Several New Features

While many people just want to listen to their favorite tunes while driving, others would rather play a podcast behind the wheel for obvious reasons. And needless to say, the popularity of podcast apps has skyrocketed in the last few years, with giants like Spotify also investing big to expand in this direction.
On the other hand, as far as CarPlay users are concerned, Overcast was, is, and will certainly continue to be one of the best choices in terms of podcast players, coming not only with an impressive collection of podcasts, but also with a very clean UI and extras allowing users to listen to new episodes effortlessly.
And the latest update for Overcast makes things even better, not only on an iPhone but on CarPlay too.
Version 2021.8, therefore, comes with iPhone widgets, so if you’re listening to podcasts on an iPhone connected to your car’s speakers using Bluetooth, you now have a home screen widget showing the most recent podcasts you’ve listened to.
Then, there’s also a medium widget to display more content, including new episodes of your favorite podcasts, as well as a larger version to show a mix of recently-played and newly-published content.
But as far as CarPlay goes, Overcast comes with a new “Recents” section that displays the podcasts you’ve recently played. This comes in handy especially if you want to listen to a specific podcast once again, so you can now do the whole thing right from your head unit.
Furthermore, the new CarPlay-optimized experience includes speed control for the podcast playback, as well as chapters and a bunch of other enhancements.
All changes are part of the most recent Overcast update, and keep in mind that you can continue to use the app completely free of charge as long as you don’t mind the ads. A subscription, however, is also offered for a completely ad-free experience both on the iPhone and on CarPlay.
