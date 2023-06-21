Carlos Ghosn Sues Nissan in Lebanon, Seeking $1 Billion Compensation

Carlos Ghosn cannot leave Lebanon because Japan issued a Red Notice on Interpol for his immediate arrest should he do that. He claims to be the victim of a corporate plot that the facts of his case have only reinforced. That led him to seek a curious relief for these damages: he is suing Nissan in Lebanon. Ghosn wants a bit more than $1 billion for the hell that broke loose in his life since his arrest in 2018 in Tokyo.

7 photos Photo: Nissan